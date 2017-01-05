Cuthbert insists top three is still on for Luton

Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert is still very much focusing on automatic promotion to League One this season, despite slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Monday.

Although the Hatters dropped to sixth in the table behind Wycombe, with two of the top three sides in Plymouth and Carlisle both also losing, it means the gap remained at eight points.

I still firmly believe that we’ll be in that top three come the end of the season. Scott Cuthbert

Cuthbert is keeping faith that the squad in place at Kenilworth Road has the ability to make that tally up in the second half of the season.

He said: “Of course we are (going for automatic promotion), we’re striving for that.

“We feel that we’re one of the best sides in the league and feel that we fully deserve to be in that top three.

“I still fully believe that we will be in that top three, we just need to get that little run of wins going and it’s coming.

“We’ve got to keep believing, a couple of days off now to rest, then we go again.

“It’s nice little break from the league against Accrington in the cup and we go again.

“We keep believing as there’s 22 league games to go and a lot more ups and downs to come.

“So I still firmly believe that we’ll be in that top three come the end of the season.”

Boss Nathan Jones is also looking up rather than at a play-off spot, although his side are now level on points with a resurgent Cambridge and just two ahead of the likes of Colchester and Barnet.

He added: “We want more than play-offs.

“We believe we’re good enough, we believe we’ve got a good enough squad here.

“It’s just a lot of key moments in games, key moments in big games like this, or when we’re at home we have to take chances and kill sides off.

“Because there are too many times where we’ve taken the lead and been pegged back, or we’ve given away something silly. It’s just getting that real consistency in our wins.

“We’ve just got to keep playing, keep trying to get better, keep trying to improve week in, week out.

“We believe we’re a good side, we believe we can do things, I think we’re making good progress on and off the pitch.”