Cuthbert shrugs off blow to the head for maiden shut out

Although he was in the wars on Saturday afternoon, Hatters centre half Scott Cuthbert was delighted to play a full part in picking up his first clean sheet of the season during the goalless draw at Lincoln City.

The captain had missed Town’s 3-0 win over Colchester due to injury, but marshalled his back-line superbly as they kept the buoyant Imps quiet for large periods.

That’s my first one this season and there’s nothing better than a defender than getting clean sheets. Scott Cuthbert

However, it looked like Cuthbert would struggle to finish the game after taking a hefty whack to the head in a challenge with City’s burly forward Matt Rhead in the second half.

However, he shook off the blow and carried on, ensuring there was no way through for the home attackers, as on the clash of with Rhead, he said afterwards: “I saw the ball was there to be won, Rhead was in the number 10 position and I’ve kind of tried take the ball and take him out to be honest.

“He’s taken me out, I’m all right though, I’m fine, I’ll survive.

“It’s part and parcel of being a centre back in this league, if you dish it out, we dish it out, you roll your sleeves up and get on with it.

“Marek’s pulled off a couple of great saves in the last couple of weeks and we’re absolutely delighted that we’ve got a clean sheet, especially away from home.

“It’s a tough place to go and it’s a real good clean sheet.”

When asked about his captain’s bravery to finish the game, boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s a warrior, so is (Alan) Sheehan, Glen Rea as well, they all put their head on it, both full backs as well.

“Hylts (Danny Hylton) and Harry (Cornick) toiled upfront for very little rewards, so it was a real important point for us because these are a good side.

“They have a system, the way they play, they know what they’re doing, they put you under pressure and it’s very difficult for anyone to come here and get a result.”

On the challenge of coming up against a striker in the fashion of Rhead, who was Lincoln’s go to man for the majority of the afternoon, keeper Paul Farman aiming every massive goal kick in his vicinity, Cuthbert said: “He is massive, I don’t want to show any disrespect to him, but he’s not as strong as your (Adebayo) Akinfenwa’s.

“He certainly is a handful and their goal kicks, he stands on your 18 yard box, about 15 yards behind you, so he’s a bit awkward.

“But I felt like we dealt with him well with Macca (Alan McCormack) sitting in front, Sheez and Glen blocking his runs and making it difficult for him, so I think he had quite a frustrating afternoon.