D’Ath delighted to feel like a footballer once more

Hatters midfielder Lawson D’Ath can finally feel like a footballer once more after his return from injury last week.

The 24-year-old hadn’t featured at all so far this term after damaging his ankle ligaments just days before the new campaign, which has taken two months to fully get right.

It was just ligaments in the high ankle, a niggly little bit that was stopping me. It was just an annoying injury. Lawson D’Ath

D’Ath started the Checkatrade Trophy group stage game with Barnet and then had a 14 minute appearance from the bench as Luton won 2-0 at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

On his time out, D’Ath said: “It’s been so frustrating, as I haven’t felt like a footballer for the last month or so.

“Obviously I had the first month too, but I thought maybe I could be there quicker than I could be.

“It kept getting longer and longer and longer and you’re just getting so frustrated with it, but I’ve worked hard to get back.”

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for D’Ath either, as he was pencilled in for a starting berth for the thumping 8-2 win over Yeovil on opening day, before pulling up in training.

He said: “I was down to start on the Thursday and then we were doing some finishing and just out of the blue I got caught in the grass.

“I’ve come back on it and then I was fortunate in a way, which sounds weird, that it wasn’t worse than what it was, so I had take the positive.

“It was just ligaments in the high ankle, a niggly little bit that was stopping me. It was just an annoying injury.

“It felt like I was good and then next thing I do, I had to come back a bit and then go again, it was just frustrating.

“It was more rest to begin with, ice, let it settle down.

“Then we tried something, if it didn’t work, come back, do more of the resting and then go again. So it was a bit trial and error, but we got there eventually.”

One slight bright spot for D’Ath was at least he had completed a full part in Town’s pre-season campaign, as he continued: “I think that helped me out as pre-season’s so important.

“Even though I’ve missed a lot, it would have given me that base and now I’m coming back into it.

“I still have to do running after training, to try and catch up with everyone else, but I’m buzzing to be back now.”

On his return at the weekend, boss Nathan Jones said: “He looked really, really sharp.

“We call them game changers and that’s the strength of the squad we’ve got on the bench, to bring on and to really see out the game.”