D’Ath played a huge part in Stacey leaving Royals for Luton

Hatters midfielder Lawson D’Ath played a huge part in Jack Stacey agreeing to swap Championship side Reading to join Luton Town.

D’Ath, who came through the ranks at the Madjeski Stadium, spending four years with the Royals from 2010-2014, crossed paths with Stacey towards the end of his career in Berkshire.

Stacey himself was also a product of the Reading academy, making six first team appearances during four years at the club, but after a discussion with his former team-mate, was quick to pen to paper on a two year contract at Kenilworth Road this morning.

Speeaking to Luton’s official website about the move, he said: “Lawson said some really good things about Luton, so I’m really excited to get started.

“I actually spoke to him before this move came about, so having that reference from him was definitely a big factor.

“He said it’s a massive club, a club that shouldn’t be in League Two, and the atmosphere in the play-offs was unbelievable. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Stacey had his own play-off experience last season too as on loan at Exeter City, he scored a dramatic stoppage time winner against Carlisle to take the Grecians to Wembley, where they were beaten 2-1 by Blackpoot.

Now he wants to put that right with the Hatters, adding: “I’ve had a season with Exeter that really helped me, I felt I really improved as a player.

“The year before that I was at Carlisle for a couple of months, so I’ve learned from both those spells and hopefully now I’m coming to Luton as a permanent player, I can just help myself kick on in my career.

“As good as winning the semi-final of the play-offs was, I felt just as bad after we lost at Wembley. That is another part of me coming here, because I want to make up for that and get promoted this season.

“I spoke to the manager and he outlined his vision for the club, and how the main aim of the season is to get promoted. That’s why I’m here.”