D’Ath ready to battle for his place in Luton’s midfield

Fit-again midfielder Lawson D’Ath is well aware he faces a real battle on his hands to win a place back in Luton’s starting line-up this season.

The 24-year-old has just returned from two months out with an ankle injury which he picked up before the opening game of the season.

It’s good competition for us though as we know as midfielders, we have to push each other to get better. Lawson D’Ath

Hatters are blessed with a number of midfield options, especially now Luke Gambin is back from international duty, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s suspension has ended and Andrew Shinnie is available too.

On his chances, D’Ath said: “I’m not stupid, football’s football. If the team’s going well and obviously I’ve been out injured, it’s unfortunate on me.

“But I’ve got to try and work as hard as I can in training or reserve games to get back into the team or when I come on for 20 minutes, whatever it is, then make sure I impress when I come on.

“It’s good competition for us though as we know as midfielders, we have to push each other to get better.

“The team gets better for it, we get better individually for it, so it’s healthy competition.”

Since D’Ath arrived at the club in January 2016, he has seen Jones strengthen the squad massively, none more so than during the summer, bringing in a number of experienced additions.

He continued: “Everyone knows we’ve signed some really good players.

“In pre-season we had some players come in and then towards the end of it, Luke Berry has come in.

“So we’ve got a really strong squad, but we know that as a team and we know on paper you can’t win anything.

“It’s about us going out every game and giving our all and trying to get the three points.”

Despite being injured, D’Ath has witnessed a number of matches this term and is delighted to be in the automatic promotion places, with the Hatters yet to hit top form either.

He added: “I’ve been to a lot of the games and I think we’ve got better recently.

“The sign of a good team is we’ve probably not been at our best, but we’ve still been getting results.

“So that will only get better as I know we’ll get better as a team the longer it goes on, and that gives us a good base to play from.

“We’ve looked solid at home. It’s probably harder at home as well as teams sit in against us. It doesn’t matter who you are, what team you are, when everyone sits in behind the ball, it’s going to be hard for you to break down.

“But every time we score, we don’t look like losing. We’ve had a good start and got to a certain point now where we need to kick on and go for whatever we want to achieve.”