D’Ath relieved to end Cobblers woe by joining Luton

Luton’s new signing Lawson D’Ath admitted it was a simple decision to end his miserable stay at League One Northampton Town and head to Kenilworth Road last week.

The 24-year-old became Hatters boss Nathan Jones’ first signing of the transfer window, penning an 18-month deal with the option of another year.

It was an opportunity for me to go out and when a club like Luton came in, it made my decision easy really. Lawson D’Ath

D’Ath had been starved of first team football while with the Cobblers this term, making just four appearances under boss Rob Page, who was sacked this week, heightening his desire to leave Sixfields.

There were other options available to D’Ath, but once he heard of Luton’s interest, he was quick to make the short move south, saying: “I was delighted.

“Obviously I wasn’t playing at Northampton and it was an opportunity for me to go out and when a club like Luton came in, it made my decision easy really.

“I’ve been looking to leave as I nearly went in the last window on loan, but for some reason Northampton stopped it.

“As the transfer window’s changed, I’ve been waiting to get to here (January) and move.

“There were a few clubs, I could have had a pick of three other clubs, but Luton was the one that I wanted.”

D’Ath made 39 appearances as Northampton romped to the title last season, scoring in the 4-3 win at Kenilworth Road back in December too.

On why he hadn’t played for the Cobblers this term, he continued: “I just think I wasn’t the type of player he (Page) wanted.

“He made that clear from the first game of the season, so it was just one of those things, it’s football. It wasn’t a surprise really to be honest (that Page was sacked). I think it was only going one way.”

Dropping back down to a division he had just won was of little concern to D’Ath either, as he continued: “Not at all, I just want to play football, whatever level that is, I don’t mind.

“Obviously you want to play at the highest level, but if that means I have to drop down to play, then I wasn’t really bothered by it.”

With Luton going out of the FA Cup at the hands of Accrington on Saturday, league results elsewhere saw the club drop out of the play-off places for the first time this season.

However, D’Ath doesn’t think that will be for long and although spending just a couple of days training with his new team-mates, has already seen enough to believe that he could be celebrating two promotions in two seasons come May.

He said: “We only dropped out because of the game in hand. If we win that game in hand we go five points off third, so all it takes is a little run and we’re right in amongst it.

“The lads look really sharp, we look like we could do something this season.

Everyone’s good on the ball, so it’s just about us being ruthless from now until the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, D’Ath is now looking to break his way into the side and produce a supply line for top scorer Danny Hytlon, adding: “I’ll bring loads of energy, get on the ball, run in behind, hopefully chip in with assists and goals, work really hard for the team.

“I’ve played against him (Hylton) a few teams, last season and the season before, I know what he’s about.

“He’s a very good player at this level and he’s got loads of goals already. So hopefully he can build on that and get loads more goals and hopefully I can assist him.”