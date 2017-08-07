D'Ath still out as Jones may make changes against Tractor Boys

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he may well make some changes to the side that thrashed Yeovil Town 8-2 on the weekend when Ipswich visit Kenilworth Road in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

Town welcome the Championship outfit who began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Birmingham City, after a good run in the competition themselves last season, knocking out Aston Villa, before a narrow defeat to Leeds United.

On the team that will take the field for the Hatters, Jones said: “We’ve got a run of games coming up where we’ll use the squad and everyone will get game time.

“Everyone has to stay focused, the problem for me at the minute is one, keeping everyone’s feet on the ground and two, keeping everyone happy.

“With the competition we have here, it’s about making sure everyone’s focused, that’s my first concern and then we come up against a very good Championship side run by a very experienced manager (Mick McCarthy), so we know it will be a very tough test.

“I doubt it will be exactly the same side (for Luton), we might be forced in one or two things, but we’ll be very strong.

“We’re treating this with the utmost respect, we had a wonderful result last year, two fantastic games in the competition against Championship sides and we’re looking forward to testing ourselves again.”

Midfielder Lawson D’Ath won’t be fit to feature though, as he missed out on Saturday’s thumping win, joining Danny Hylton and James Justin as the only absentees.

Jones added: “It’s probably a little bit too soon for Lawson.

“On Thursday, he had a nasty fall and we thought it could have been something serious.

“As it was, we’ve scanned it, so we’re very thankful for that.

“We’ll just take it day by day, he’s taking great strides, walking properly as he was in a bit of pain on Thursday.”