DEADLINE DAY: Mackail-Smith leaves Luton for Peterborough

Luton Town striker Craig Mackail-Smith has returned to his former club Peterborough United on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old striker has been restricted to just six appearances this season after recovering from a broken leg, netting in the 4-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over Chesterfield recently.

He came on for the final moments of the 2-0 victory against Cambridge on Saturday but now has the chance to reach a century of goals for the Posh after scoring 99 over two spells at London Road.

Luton chief Nathan Jones told the club’s official website: “Unfortunately we haven’t seen the best of Craig due to his injuries, but with a prolonged run of games I’m sure he’ll be an asset.

“We wish him all the best on his return to Peterborough.”

Meanwhile, speaking to www.theposh.com, boss Grant McCann added: “I am delighted to have him. I feel as if the squad need one or two older heads and he brings that. He also has a real passion for this football club, you can’t buy that. I feel like Craig has a point to prove.

“He brings a work-rate, an enthusiasm, and he has a real affinity with the supporters. He will come in and work so hard for us. He has been back fit for the last six to eight weeks and the more games he plays the fitter he will get.

“He will help the younger strikers that we have at this football club. I am really pleased to have him in the squad.”

Mackail-Smith, who signed for the Hatters in the summer of 2015, scored five goals in 40 appearances, three of which were penalties.