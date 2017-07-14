Dearden delighted Luton have their own keepers this term

Goalkeeping coach Kevin Dearden is delighted that Luton have got two goalkeepers they can call their own this season.

Luton had their issues while using the loan market last term, with Christian Walton and Matt Macey recalled by their respective clubs.

However, boss Nathan Jones has rectified the situation with the addition of Marek Stech and James Shea, as Dearden said: “We had loan goalkeepers last year and it’s been a well documented situation, so we always wanted this year to have our own goalkeepers.

“It’s been an ongoing process over the last couple of months to try and get what we believe are the right goalkeepers in for the football club.

“There’s been lots of names crossed off on the list, but we’re very happy with the two we’ve brought in.”

Luton have taken the step this term of recruiting two keepers who have been there and done it too, with Stech a big part of Yeovil’s promotion to the Championship from League, while Shea was first choice at AFC Wimbledon recently as well.

We wanted two experienced goalkeepers, so if something happened to one, we had one that could go in and step up to the plate straight away. Kevin Dearden

That was always the plan, as Dearden continued: “The Craig King situation clouded it a little bit, but it was always our intention to try and get two experienced goalkeepers.

“We felt that it was an area that didn’t quite work out last year if you like. We wanted two experienced goalkeepers, so if something happened to one, we had one that could go in and step up to the plate straight away, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Both keepers got a half each against Bedford on Saturday and impressed, particularly when dealing with crosses.

Dearden added: “That’s the experience they’ve got, and that’s why they’ve both been brought in.

“Although both didn’t have a great deal to do, both took a few good crosses, both were comfortable playing from the back and both were very vocal which is exactly what we’re looking for.

“We’re pleased with the start but it’s just a start.”