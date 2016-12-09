Driver disappointed as Luton U18s exit FA Youth Cup at Owls

Luton Town U18s boss Paul Driver expressed his disappointment with his side’s 4-0 FA Youth Cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

A hat-trick from Jordan Lonchar and Fraser Preston’s goal saw the Hatters knocked out, although Luton did have their chances throughout, including a late Jack Snelus penalty which was saved.

For most of the game we went toe-to-toe with them and the result is harsh on the lads. Paul Driver

Luton had Harry Bean sent off late on too, as Driver told the club’s official website: “It’s a frustrating result, we had at least 10 decent chances which on another occasion I am sure we would have put some away.

“They have taken their goals well. Looking at it from an outside perspective, you get beat 4-0, get a red card and miss a penalty, it’s easy to think we weren’t at the races. But for most of the game we went toe-to-toe with them and the result is harsh on the lads.

“We need to shore up at the back. I felt we were really impressive against Gillingham at the weekend and it’s a shame we couldn’t carry that on today. We lacked that cutting edge in their danger areas as well, but there are a lot of positives.”

On the goals that saw Hatters unable to replicate their run to the quarter-final last season, Driver aded: “Sometimes in matches it takes that little bit of luck.

“It’s not just down to that, but it definitely helps. That said they showed quality in those important moments and they deserved their goals.

“For the first goal the cross has found their player in a crowd of our own defenders, but their second was outstanding and really well worked. There was no luck involved in that one.

“The third goal is a good header from a decent cross which beats both of our centre backs, and the final goal is when we are chasing the game with 10 men and the lad has taken it really well.

“However, we came from behind in both cup games prior to today’s match, so to see that character in the players was brilliant and they learned a lot from those positions.

“Coming to Hillsborough today was a good experience for them and we wish Wednesday all the best in the rest of the competition and for the rest of the season.”

Hatters: Tiernan Parker, Harry Bean, Jack James, Tyreeq Bakinson, Joe Mead, Ciaren Jones, Kavan Cotter, George Murray, Freddie Hinds, Jack Snelus, Arthur Read.

Subs: Corey Panter, Kitan Sorunke, Michael Shamalo, Connor Tomlinson, Scott Belgrove.