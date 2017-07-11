Ex-Hatter Lawless heads to Orient

Former Luton Town midfielder Alex Lawless has been snapped up by National League side Leyton Orient.

The 32-year-old agreed a two-year deal at the Matchroom Stadium after being released by Yeovil Town despite playing 39 times and scoring once.

Lawless made 203 appearances for the Hatters, netting 22 goals after joining in November 2010, and helped the side win the Conference title under John Still in the 2013-14 season.

However, he wasn’t offered a new contract by Nathan Jones last summer and then headed to Huish Park.