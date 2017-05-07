Ex-Hatter O’Brien scores dramatic winner to keep Newport up

Former Hatter Mark O’Brien netted the winner as Newport County retained their League Two status with a dramatic last-gasp victory over Notts County yesterday.

The 24-year-old, who left Kenilworth Road in January to move to Wales, saw his side take the lead on 32 minutes as Mickey Demetriou fired home a penalty.

County levelled through Jorge Grant on the hour mark, but with fellow relegation candidates Hartlepool 2-1 in front over Doncaster, it meant the Exiles were going down to the National League.

However, O’Brien swivelled to volley home his first ever goal in the Football League with a minute left, sending Rodney Parade into ecstasy, as the Irishman, who made nine appearances for the Hatters, tweeted: “Words cannot describe what I am feeling right now ... To score a goal, be safe from relegation, the fans and the club have been amazing.”