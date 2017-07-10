Ex-Stoke, Portsmouth and Southampton keeper on trial with Luton

Former Stoke City keeper Harry Isted is the young shot-stopper who Luton have taken on their pre-season training camp to Slovenia this week.

The 20-year-old, who featured in Town’s 2-2 draw against Hitchin last week, was pictured on social media alongside the club’s other new signings Marek Stech and James Shea, who will battle it out for the number one jersey this term.

Isted left the Britannia Stadium, somewhat surprisingly according to the Stoke Sentinel after an impressive display in helping the Potters win the Staffordshire Senior Cup with a fine display during penalty shoot out wins over Hanley Town and Chasetown.

He had been travelling with the first team squad and was often the third goalkeeper on a match day for Mark Hughes’ team, while won the Premier League U18s save of the season last year and also featured once in the Checkatrade Trophy too, that a 1-0 defeat at Bradford City.

It's not just football the keeper excels at, as he played cricket for Sussex at a junior level, before he was on the books at Portsmouth and then Southampton, moving to Stoke in 2015.

Speaking after Saturday's 2-1 win over Bedford Town, boss Nathan Jones said: "He's been with us for a good few days, and we're going to take him away to provide back up for what we have.

“He has come from a Premier League side. He will be third choice as we already have two established keepers, two number ones.

“We will need one who takes the load in training but also provides back up and competition."