Ex-Town youngster Dasilva pens long-term Chelsea contract then heads to Charlton

Former Luton Town starlet Jay Dasilva has signed a new four year deal with Premier League giants Chelsea.

The 19-year-old had joined Hatters’ academy as a eight-year-old in 2007, before moving to Stamford Bridge aged just 13 in 2012 along with brothers Cole and Rio.

He captained England U19s to European Championship glory in the summer and after agreeing fresh terms with the Blues, headed back to League One Charlton, where he spent time on loan last season, playing 10 times.

Speaking to the Addicks official website, Dasilva, who is a three-time FA Youth Cup winner, plus two-time UEFA Youth League champion, said: “I’m very happy to be back at Charlton for the season.

“I really enjoyed myself here last season and I feel like I did well when I got my chance in the team.

“We finished strongly and I’m hoping that I can build on that momentum when the new season starts.

“I really enjoyed playing under Karl (Robinson). He gave me a lot of freedom when I was on the pitch and hopefully this season I can do as well as I can, I can help the team and we can get Charlton back into the Championship.”