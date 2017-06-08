Experienced McCormack ready to bring some steel to Town’s midfield

New signing Alan McCormack is ready to bring some much-needed steel to the Luton midfield next season.

The 33-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road after leaving Championship side Brentford last week, becoming manager Nathan Jones’ first addition of the summer.

With Town desperately lacking some bite in the middle of the park at times last term, striker Danny Hylton even admitting the squad weren’t ‘nasty’ enough when they lost to Blackpool in the play-offs, McCormack believes he can offer just what is required.

McCormack said: “It’s something that I’ve done naturally, it’s just the way I am as a person. My personality is that type of way and if I want something done, I tend to go and do it myself first.

“Being a leader on the pitch, sometimes it happens naturally, sometimes you say things without meaning it to be taken on board and all of a sudden it’s taken that way.

“I’ll just be myself, very vocal on the pitch if I’m playing and very vocal off the pitch as I like people, especially talented players, giving everything they can to get better and that’s the way I’ll be.”

Having played over 450 games in his 15-year career to date, McCormack is confident that can only help out a relatively young Town midfield too, continuing: “I think I’ve got tons of experience and I play with everything on my sleeve. I give as much as I can and have little sides of the game that young players maybe not don’t understand, but it doesn’t happen for them as quick.

“So I’d like to think that I can come in and encourage people to give that extra little one per cent, as one per cent can make a huge difference in football.

“I’m definitely looking to help the younger boys out, but they’re going to help me out as well as the youth of today are so fit, so strong, and just love football.

“It rubs off on the older lads, so it’s another part that will only help me massively.

“I know they’re a very talented young squad and it did make me excited, knowing I’ll be going into a dressing room with those players and fighting to get a position in that team and to help the team move forward.”