Luton Town have been drawn away to fellow League Two side Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round.

The Hatters will visit John Coleman’s side who are currently 20th in the division and reached this stage by beating National League side Woking 3-0 at the weekend.

Luton, meanwhile, hammered Solihull Moors 6-2 on Saturday, with the game set to take place on the weekend of Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 8.