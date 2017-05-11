First steps back for Hatters winger

Luton Town winger Danny Green has taken his first steps back to a return to training this week after a year out with injury.

The 28-year-old suffered a broken leg against Northampton Town back in April of last year, which has caused him to miss the whole of this campaign.

However, club physio Simon Parsell tweeted a picture of Green and Cameron McGeehan being put through their paces by head of sports science Jarred Roberts-Smith this morning.

Although it’s a boost for the winger, who has been restricted to just 30 appearances for the club since signing from MK Dons in the summer of 2015, boss Nathan Jones admitted recently he wouldn’t be available this season, saying “We have earmarked on him having the off season and then he’ll be ready to go in the end of June, July.

“So this season has been write-off for him unfortunately so, but that’s what happens when you pick out a bad injuries.

“It’s just a slight complication, so when there’s slight complications you can’t rush anything. We haven’t rushed anything, as we’ve got to look after his long term future.”

Whether that is at Kenilworth Road remains to be seen though as Green’s two year deal at the club runs out in the summer.