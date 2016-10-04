'Flattered' Jones plays down Villa link

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has brushed off speculation linking him with the vacant manager’s position at Championship side Aston Villa.

A report on the Daily Mirror’s website linked Jones, who was appointed manager at Kenilworth Road in January, as a surprise contender to take over from Roberto Di Matteo, who was sacked on Monday, despite no comment from Villa owner Dr Tony Xia, or anyone connected with the club.

Jones doesn’t even feature in the list of potential candidates on Sky Bet, with Steve Bruce clear favourite at 8/11 and when asked about the story after his side’s 2-0 EFL Checkatrade Trophy win over West Bromwich Albion this evening, he said: “If that speculation is true, then I’m very, very flattered, I really am.

“But this is a great job for me here and I’ve come here because there’s longevity in this job and I want to build something.

“I don’t want a quick fix to move and to jump ship, I want to build something at this football club because it’s a wonderful football club.

“I love my job, I love the people I work with, the board have been unbelievable, my chief exec is superb, and I’m happy here.

“So I’m very, very flattered to be linked with anything, I’ve been linked with stuff before I came here, but I have a pathway that I want and I’m very happy here at the minute.

“I’m Luton manager and I’m a proud Luton manager.”