Flynn admits Hatters could have racked up a ‘cricket score’

Newport County chief Mike Flynn conceded his side were lucky not to be facing a ‘cricket score’ during their 3-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The visitors found themselves 3-0 after just 35 minutes, as Luton turned in a superb first half performance, with the Welsh side unable to lay a hand on them.

They recovered to pull one back after the interval as Town couldn’t break through again, but Flynn said: “I thought we were lucky to go in 3-0 down at half time. They were very good. We were very bad and it was unlike us.

“In the second half we got a goal, put some pride back and didn’t give up. If Mickey’s (Demetriou) chance had gone in, when he screwed past the post, then it might have been a very interesting last 20 minutes.

“But listen, the best team won today and in that first 45 minutes I thought they were excellent.

“That’s why they’re one of the promotion favourites because they can do that on their day, especially if teams help them on the way.

“I presume they have money to strengthen in January, have a good squad, a few players are injured or suspended so why not.

“I’m not going to go on too much about the refereeing decisions because they still missed a few other chances. They could have scored three without any help from the referee.

“In the second half we were a lot better, but maybe Luton took their foot off the gas a little bit. We definitely improved because it would have been a cricket score otherwise.”

Home defender Alan Sheehan was in agreement with the visitors’ manager too, adding: “Like Morecambe on Tuesday night, we started the game off very strong, we got an early goal and we built on it.

“We were 3-0 up at half time, should be nearly game over, and it could have been six or seven.

“But 3-1 in the end, we’re obviously disappointed not to keep another clean sheet, as I thought we were solid enough again today, but 3-1, another solid win and 13 points out of 15 is a good return.”