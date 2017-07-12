Forest linked with seven figure bid for Justin

Luton Town youngster James Justin has been linked with a £1million move to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The Sun is reporting that City Ground boss Mark Warburton is prepared to pay a seven figure fee to try and prise the 19-year-old away from Kenilworth Road.

Justin, who made 39 appearances for the Hatters last season, is no stranger to such speculation, after Premier League side Leicester City declared an interest in the teenager towards the back end of the previous campaign.

The full back, who has two years left on his contract, recently earned an England U19 call-up as he took part in three training camps with the Young Lions ahead of the Euro Championships.

Speaking recently, Town chief executive Gary Sweet had hoped to keep hold of their talented starlet, saying: “He is staying here for as long as possible.

“One thing about James Justin is he’ll be committed and won’t have his head turned during the season.

“He cares passionately about this football club and he won’t compromise that.

“But he’ll know that again, if he’s developing so rapidly that we can’t really hold him back and there’s a Premier League club that comes in for him, then we’ll have sit down with them and maybe have a conversation about it.

“But lets wait until another summer and hopefully it’s not the next one as if we get promoted next season then it’s natural progression for him and others.”