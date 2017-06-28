Former Canaries keeper on trial with Grimsby

Ex-Norwich City keeper Ben Killip, who was training at Luton last season, has joined Town’s League Two rivals Grimsby on trial.

The 21-year-old, who played three times for the Canaries U23 team in the Checkatrade Trophy, turned out for the Hatters in a 4-1 reserve team victory over Derby County prior to his release from Carrow Road.

Although Luton chief Nathan Jones had intimated an interest in signing the youngster, who was also with Chelsea earlier in his career, it wouldn’t have been with an eye on challenging for the first team just yet.

However, Killip will spend the next few days with the Mariners, as speaking at the time, Jones said: “We’ve had Ben in for about a month, so he’s been training with our environment and he’s someone we’re looking forward to for the future.

“He’s not someone that we’re looking to being number one, but we want to make sure that we’re not in the same situation with keepers next year that we have been this year.”

Luton have already strengthened their goalkeeping department with the addition of Sparta Prague stopper Marek Stech and are expected to add another keeper before the season starts, while Craig King has also been offered a new deal too.