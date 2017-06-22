Former Hammers full back never considered leaving Luton

Defender Dan Potts didn’t consider for one moment moving away from Kenilworth Road this summer, after agreeing a new one year deal earlier today.

The 23-year-old, who joined Luton in the summer of 2015 under previous boss John Still, had previously spoken publicly of his desire to remain with the Hatters.

That was confirmed this morning, as he signed his contract, with the former West Ham full back telling the club’s official website: “I’m just delighted to get it done and now I can look forward to next season.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my mind that it wasn’t going to get signed.

“It’s just now I’m back and everyone is getting back into the country, getting back into the swing of things, it’s easier to get it done towards the end. I’m obviously glad it’s all done and dusted now.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t (playing on my mind). But when you’re in those pressure games, that is all you can think about.

“You don’t really have time to think about anything else and I had conversations with the gaffer and we both sort of said that it would be sorted at the end of the season, and it was.

“It wasn’t a problem, and now we are here, it’s done and we can look forward.”

Potts made 28 appearances for the Hatters last season, scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-2 play-off semi-final first leg defeat to Blackpool.

He had an injury-hit campaign though, including suffering a bad concussion against Carlisle and took a nasty blow to the face in the match against the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road.

However, although the season ended in bitter disappointment, with Luton beaten 6-5 on aggregate by Blackpool, Potts is already determined ensure he helps put things right this term.

He added: “It was disappointing the way it ended, but those games bring out the best of you and although we lost, I loved every minute on the pitch – apart from the last minute of the second leg.

“They are the sort of games you just want to be involved in, but hopefully next year we won’t have too many of them towards the end of the season because we’d like to go up automatically.

“If it was the case though, the squad now would be in a much better position. The experience we take on from those two games will be massive throughout the year and should put us in good stead.

“The way we went about things last year was a major part in why I wanted to re-sign. We were up there all year and obviously we just got touched off in fourth, but you could see what we were trying to do and we got a lot of plaudits off the pitch throughout the year.

“It didn’t finish the way we wanted it to, but not much should change going into next year and if anything, we should be better for the experience we had.

“That was a major part in why I wanted to sign.”