Former Luton striker heads to Saints

Ex-Luton Town striker Zane Banton has agreed a one year deal with National League South side St Albans City.

The 21-year-old, who was released by Hatters boss Nathan Jones after over a decade at Kenilworth Road, has returned to the Saints, where he had spent the last few months of the season on loan, netting twice in six games.

On the addition of Banton, who had made 14 first team appearances during his time with Luton, with four in the Checkatrade Trophy last term, Saints manager Ian Allinson told the club's official website: "This is a fantastic signing for the club as I know four or five teams were chasing Zane’s signature.

"He really enjoyed his loan spell with us last season and we have managed to convince him that we are the club to put him back into the Football League.

"I’m sure the signing of Zane will prove to be very popular with our supporters."