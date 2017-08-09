Gambin called up by Malta for England and Scotland games

Luton Town midfielder Luke Gambin has been named in Malta’s intial 30-man squad for the World Cup qualifying matches against England and Scotland next month.

The 24-year-old will hope to add to his nine caps against the country of his birth when the Maltese face Gareth Southgate’s side on Friday, September 1 at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali.

Malta then host Gordon Strachan’s Scotland three days later, on Monday, September 4, as they aim for their first points in qualifying group F.

As a result of his call-up, Gambin, who was a second half substitute in last night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Ipswich Town, will miss Luton’s Sky Bet League Two trip to Lincoln City on Saturday, September 2.