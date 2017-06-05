Gambin called up by Malta to face Ukraine and Slovenia

Luton Town midfielder Luke Gambin has been called up for the Malta squad for their friendly against Ukraine and World Cup Group F qualifier with Slovenia.

The 24-year-old, who has seven caps to his name, flew out to Austria on Sunday for the friendly match against Ukraine which takes place tomorrow at the Mercur Arena in Graz, kicking off at 7pm.

Gambin will then travel to face Slovenia at Ljubljana’s Stozice Stadium on Saturday, for the match that starts at 6pm.

Malta are still without a point after five qualifiers while Slovenia are third in Group F with eight points, winning the away clash 1-0 back in November.

Coach Pietro Ghedin told the Maltese FA official website: “I believe that we have the right mix of experience and youth.

“We want to rely on players who are eager to play for the national team and the Maltese shirt, that is the most important thing.

“The players had a deserved rest, but they returned to training well-prepared and willing to do their best.

“They have worked very hard and the preparations are progressing well.”

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Henry Bonello (Birkirkara); Andrew Hogg (Hibernians).

Defenders: Andrei Agius (Hibernians); Myles Beerman (Scotland); Steve Borg (Valletta); Ryan Camilleri (Valletta); Clayton Failla (Hibernians); Sam Magri (England); Alex Muscat (Sliema Wanderers); Zach Muscat (Arezzo); Joseph Zerafa (Birkirkara).

Midfielders: Johann Bezzina (Hibernians); Paul Fenech (Balzan); Ryan Fenech (Balzan); Bjorn Kristensen (Hibernians); Steve Pisani (Floriana).

Forwards: Alfred Effiong (Balzan); Luke Gambin (Luton Town); Michael Mifsud (Valletta); Andrè Schembri (Boavista).