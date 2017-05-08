Gambin can be Luton’s answer to Man City star David Silva

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin has been likened to Manchester City’s Spanish wizard David Silva by Luton boss Nathan Jones.

The January transfer window signing from Barnet made his eighth start for the Hatters during Saturday’s 3-1 win over Morecambe and played the free role at the tip of the diamond, something that Silva has perfected for the Premier League giants.

Jones said: “That’s why he was bought, he was a wide player at Barnet, but we don’t play with wide players.

“He’s a real bright young David Silva type player for us in this league and that’s who we compare him to.

“He was bright, we gave him that freedom and said ‘go on, play with that freedom you have in training’ and I thought he was excellent.

“He’s brave, (has a) big heart, if they’re that size, they have to have something special and he does. For this level he’s a wonderful footballer.”

Gambin was included in the XI after an injury to defender Alan Sheehan saw Luton revert to a flat back four with their diamond formation once more, as Jones continued: “He (Sheehan) rolled his ankle yesterday, so we had a problem and had to make an enforced change there.

“Gambin came in and was excellent, he was really bright. I thought him and Jake Gray really contributed.

“Our diamond was good first half, it could have been better though, as I always want us to be really, really fluent.”

Gray also caught the eye in midfield, particularly with his assist for Marriott’s strike to make it 2-1, as Jones added: “He was one that if we made changes, we could have easily changed, but no, we stuck with him.

“It was a great ball for Jack’s goal. He’s growing, getting stronger, so the competition is rife for the games we’ve got coming up.”