Gambin can’t wait for play-offs to get underway

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin couldn’t hide his excitement about being involved in his first play-off campaign this season.

Gambin has tasted promotion previously as part of the Barnet side who won the Conference title during the 2014-15 season, but will now look to be playing in League One next term via a Wembley final in a fortnight’s time.

He said: “I can’t wait to be a part of it, it’s been a long season, joining in January and has been a great experience.

“I’m loving every minute of it, I’m happy to be a part of it and can’t wait.

“The make-up of the season has been different, with Barnet we went up from the Conference, now I’m at Luton, we’re challenging for the play-offs.

“It’s all exciting, a new experience for me and that’s why I joined Luton as well.

“To be a part of this, hopefully I can help the boys and we’ll all have a part to play in the next couple of weeks.”

Gambin believes the side can take heart from their two victories over Blackpool in the regular season too, as he added: “Definitely, I don’t want to be overconfident though as we know what we’re capable of and we know our qualities.

“We’ll do the best we can and put a positive performance together as all the lads are raring to go.

“Everyone can’t wait for Sunday, we’re getting through the next couple of days of training and then get on to it.”