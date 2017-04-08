Gambin completely focused on Luton ahead of Barnet return

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin is fully focused on the job in hand as he makes his first return to former club Barnet this afternoon.

The 24-year-old, who left the Bees for Luton back in the transfer window, spent over five years at the north London club, with more than 100 appearances to his name.

On his first trip back and the kind of reception he expected to get from Barnet supporters, Gambin said: “I’ll be glad to go back, but full concentration on the game and on the league and that’s what I’m focused on.

“I’d like to think I’ll get a good reception. I was there for a long time, but that’s football, you move on.

“I’m happy to be here, I’m a Luton Town player now, focused on the league and Saturday’s an important game for us, we want to win.”

When asked how he would react to notching a second goal in Town colours, Gambin continued; “If I score, I score and I’ll celebrate, but it will be a pleasure to go back.

“I’m focused on Luton Town though and concentrating on being here.”

Gambin was part of the Barnet team who went down 3-1 at Kenilworth Road on New Year’s Eve, but admitted he hadn’t been used as a source of information by boss Nathan Jones ahead of the clash.

He said: “No, not just yet, he knows his stuff, the gaffer. Luton have played Barnet before several times, so we know what’s coming our way.”

One of the main threats Hatters will have to watch out for is star striker John Akinde who has notched 23 league goals this season.

When asked about his former team-mate, Gambin said: "Kins has kept good form, he's a great player, a really nice guy as well.

"So we’ll be looking to keep him quiet and focus on ourselves and play our way. They’ve got a good squad, but we’re focus on us really and come game day we’re all thinking about ourselves and how we’re going to play.”

Having been part of a Barnet side who have come up against Luton on more than one occasion, Gambin knows full well that the second Hatters are in town, it will lead to a boost in the home side's performance.

He continued: “When you play against Luton Town it's always a privilege as you know we’re going to bring loads of supporters and it’s going to be a good day, so they’re going to be be up for it.

“I think we’re going to be more up for it, because we need these points, so I can’t wait, it will be a good day.”

The Maltese winger is hoping for a starting berth too as he had begun both matches before being called away on international duty with his country, playing in the recent 3-1 defeat to Slovakia.

Gambin was back on the bench at the weekend, playing a major role in Town’s last-gasp 1-0 win over Blackpool, when his shot was fumbled, allowing Ollie Palmer to pounce, and hopes Luton take that boost into today’s game.

He added: “It’s good to come on and help the team get that winning goal. It was a good feeling and gives us the momentum. We're a great team, a great squad, lets just stick together now, as it's a good thing to go into a game winning again, so we’re up for it.

“It was a nice feeling when you win in the 93rd minute too, it gives us that boost, so everyone’s looking forward to it.

“I was away for a week, it was a good training camp, as I missed two games. I was in a hotel room keeping updated. It was a bit of a weird feeling missing out on important games as well, but I'm happy to be back.

“There’s six games left, it’s exciting for the fans, for the players, everyone involved with Luton, let’s give it our all and see where we can go.

“We want to get as many points as we can get, play some good stuff. We’ve been playing well but we want to be clinical and be ruthless and that's what we want to bring on Saturday.”