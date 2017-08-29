Gambin determined to fight for his place at Luton

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin is determined to fight for his place at Kenilworth Road this season.

The 24-year-old has seen Town manager Nathan Jones strengthen hugely over the summer in his position, firstly bringing in Andrew Shinnie on loan from Birmingham City, before Cambridge United's Luke Berry joined last week

It means that Gambin, who is yet to play in the league this term, with both his appearances coming in up matches, has an even tougher challenge on his hands to feature.

Jones had hinted with the addition of Berry would mean having to prune his squad slightly, but the ex-Barnet man intends to try and force his way in, saying: "When I’ve played, I’ve done well I think, I played in the cup, scored, so I’ve just got to be patient.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m obviously going to stay focused.

“I want to be here, I want to be playing football here, but we’ll just see what the manager does.”

On his thoughts about seeing such a players coming in as direct opposition to his own Luton career, Gambin continued: “The goal for Luton Town football club is to get promoted and that's the manager’s goal as well.

“Everyone will play a part, so everyone has got to come together and push for that promotion.

“As a player you come in and meet these guys, they’re all nice people, you don’t hold anything against them.

"Everyone wants to train hard, fight for their position, so yes, there’s some real competition now, so it will be interesting to see what happens."

Gambin was on the bench once more as Town fought back to a 2-2 draw at Mansfield on Saturday thanks to a crucial last minute penalty save from keeper Marek Stech.

He now misses Saturday’s trip to Lincoln due to international duty with Malta, but on the result, added: “I thought he was going to save it to be honest, the sort of form he’s been in.

“Yes, we dug deep, they started at a thigh tempo, were very direct, they seemed to tire at the end and that’s when we really came alive.

“Both full backs getting assists, that’s how the gaffer wants to play.

“To be a part of it, it’s good that we got a point on the board. So that’s a positive for the lads to take when it’s tough and you grind out results like that, that’s what Championship winning teams do.

“Next game I won’t be here, hopefully the boys are going to push on and get three points.”