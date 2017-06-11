Gambin features as Malta lose to Slovenia

Luton Town midfielder Luke Gambin was a second half substitute as Malta were beaten 2-0 by Slovenia in their World Cup Group F qualifier yesterday evening.

The 24-year-old had started on the bench, but replaced an ill Bjorn Kristensen at the start of the second half with the visitors trailing to Fiorentina winger’s Josip Iličić superb curling effort in first half stoppage time

Maribor’s Milivoje Novakovič then made it 2-0 with six minute to go as Malta stayed bottom of the table without a point to their name from six matches.

Elsewhere, England needed a late Harry Kane goal to rescue a point during their 2-2 draw with Scotland, while Slovakia won 2-1 in Lithuania.

Malta next host Gareth Southgate’s side on Friday, September 1 and then travel to Scotland the following Monday.

Malta: Andrew Hogg, Steve Borg (Sam Magri 89), Andrei Agius, Ryan Fenech, Clayton Failla, Andrè Schembri (Michael Mifsud 62), Bjorn Kristensen (Luke Gambin 46), Alfred Effiong, Zach Muscat, Steve Pisani, Alex Muscat.