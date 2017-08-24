Gambin: It’s a big year for me at Luton

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin is well aware just how important a year it is for him at Kenilworth Road.

The 24-year-old signed from Barnet in the January transfer window, but has yet to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up.

It’s a big season for me,there’s healthy competition, we’ve got it through the squad. Luke Gambin

Although scoring in the 2-2 draw with Spurs U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy last Tuesday, he was an unused sub once more as Luton beat Colchester 3-0 at the weekend.

Gambin, who has made just eight league starts since arriving from the Bees, said: “It’s a big season for me,there’s healthy competition, we’ve got it through the squad, everyone’s getting their head down and we’ve all got a goal as a team.

“That’s the most important thing, not individuals, as a team we can crack on.

“So as long as everyone’s focused on that, does the right things, then that’s good for the manager when it comes to deciding what team he picks on the day.

“Then if you come on, you’ve got to impact.”

Gambin did make the most of his opportunity in the match against the Premier League youngsters, opening the scoring and netting the winning penalty in the shootout too.

He continued: “I’ve had to be patient, tried to let my football do the talking and I know we’ve got a lot of competition here and I just thought I’d take this game and give it my all.

“It was positive performance, some bits I could work on, but I was happy to get a goal and finished my pen too.

“The gaffer asked me to be have better end product so getting the goal was good, and we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Gambin, who missed out on a pre-season with the Hatters last term, insists he is already feeling the benefits this time around after a trip to Slovenia with the squad as preparation.

He added: “That was my first away trip as I never did that with my previous club so that was all new.

“I felt fit and sharp, I didn’t have as much rest as the others players because I was away with internationals, so it’s been a pre-season I really enjoyed, it was hard work, but it was good.“