Gambin plays as Malta lose to Scotland

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin came off the bench to win his 10th cap for Malta during their World Cup qualifying defeat to Scotland last night.

Christophe Berra headed in Leigh Griffiths' corner to put Scotland ahead early on at Hampden, before Griffiths tucked home a rebound after James Morrison had fired against the post shortly after the interval.

Gambin, who had been an unused sub during Friday night's 4-0 loss against England, then replaced Andre Schembri with 19 minutes to go.

Defeat means Malta are bottom of Group F, with eight losses from eight, scoring twice and conceding 21.

They next entertain Lithuania on Thursday, October 5 and then visit Slovakia on Sunday, October 8.