Gambin urges Luton to keep their momentum going

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin wants his side to continue their winning momentum when they face Morecambe this evening.

Luton’s win over Chesterfield on Saturday in which Gambin started saw them make it three victories on the spin and climb to third in the table.

Ahead of a trip to the struggling Shrimps, the former Barnet winger said: “We’ll be raring to go and just need to keep this momentum now.

“We want to be up there, we should be up there, we believe in our squad and our manager, what we’re doing here.

“So everyone’s on the right page, the same page and we’re all ready to go.”

Despite the length of the trip on a Tuesday night, Gambin didn’t think that should come into consideration, as he continued: “Not really, Jared (Roberts-Smith), the sports scientist here, will make sure we’re catered for.

“We’ll travel Monday, be looked after and we’ll be ready to go.”

Gambin himself played a key role in Town’s 1-0 win over Chesterfield, particularly in the first half with some excellent deliveries and knows it was a battle to come through.

He added: “It wasn’t the nicest, prettiest football game, but the most important thing was the three points and we stuck together, even with 10 men, the boys were outstanding.

“I had to do the fundamentals, it was back to front quite a lot, so had to work off the ball and it was good, I was loving it out there, it’s always nice to be out there and playing, happy for the team and three points.

“The game started to open up towards the end, even when we went down to 10 men, we were still having chances,

“There was a lot of space out wide today, not really a game to be between the lines, more get it wide and get it in the box, because we were winning everything in the air.

“We’ve got great centre halves and centre forwards to go and win the header and players coming off the bench that can win headers, we went about our business well and got the three points.”