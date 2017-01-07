Gillead returns to Newcastle United

Winger Alex Gilliead has returned to Championship side Newcastle United after his loan at Luton Town ended this weekend.

The 20-year-old had been expected to stay until the end of the season after boss Nathan Jones admitted recently he was looking to prolong his stint at Kenilworth Road.

Despite scoring his first league goal in the 3-1 win over Barnet recently, Gilliead was then replaced after 54 minutes of the 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth last Monday, and wasn’t in the squad for today’s FA Cup exit to Accrington Stanley.

Speaking afterwards, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “Alex has gone back. We knew that anyway and that’s what we’ve brought in Lawson D’Ath.

“His loan was up and I think it was best for everyone that he went back. After speaking to the boy, he feels he plays in a different position so, for the good of everyone, we felt it best to let him go back.

“He’s done very well for us. We thank him for a real good time and it was a pleasure to have him here.

“He’s a real good kid, a real good lad but we felt we needed a little bit different.

Meanwhile, Gilliead took to Twitter to thank the club for his four month stay, writing: “Would like to say a big thank you to the manager, all the players and staff at Luton Town FC for everything they have done for me over the past few months, learned a lot and enjoyed the experience.

“Would also like to thank the fans for getting behind me and making me feel so welcome during my time at the club.

“I wish them all the best for the rest of the season and know they’ll be right up there come the end of the season.”