Gilliead felt Hatters were unfortunate during Boxing Day loss

Luton winger Alex Gilliead felt his side were unfortunate to taste a defeat to Colchester United on Boxing Day.

In a game low on quality and clear-cut chances, the hosts were beaten late on when Craig Slater’s half volley flew into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Speaking afterwards, Gilliead said: “Everyone’s devastated in the changing rooms.

“It’s just one of those ones, their second corner of the game and the ball has fallen to their lad on the edge of the box and it was a good strike.

“We should have had someone on him to stop it, but it was one of those games where one goal was going to win it and unfortunately it wasn’t for us.”

Luton never got going at all in the first half, with just Dannny Hylton’s low strike giving visiting keeper Sam Walker any real cause for concern, as the hosts preferred to keep possession in their own half.

On the timid opening 45 minutes, Gilliead continued: “I think both teams started a little bit slow and wanted to see what the other was about.

“There wasn’t much passing or anything going on, a lot of keep ball, not really going anywhere.

“Danny had that strike, the keeper saved it, that was the only real shot on target.

“We don’t mean to do that (start slowly). It was just the way the game went. We always try to win it and always try to score, but I felt first half was a bit slow from both teams.”

Luton did improve marginally in the second period, with Hylton and Johnny Mullins both wasting golden chances, as Gilliead felt they had the better of proceedings.

He added: “Second half, the game was a bit more open. I thought we got at them a lot more, put a lot of balls into the box and just couldn’t get on the end of them.

“On the pitch with the lads, we all thought it was going all right second half.

“First half we didn’t really get into our stride, second half we got going and I think chances-wise we had the better of the chances, we were the better team, but they nicked the goal.”

Although the result saw Luton drop to eight points behind third place, Gilliead remains confident on their chances of featuring in the automatic promotion spots, adding: “We’re not bothered about anyone else, other results, we know how many points we are away.

“We just need to concentrate on us, our group of players and I’m sure by the end of the season, we’ll be all right, right up there and go up.”