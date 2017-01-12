Gilliead heads from Newcastle to Bradford

Newcastle United winger Alex Gilliead has joined League One Bradford City on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old recently spent the first half the campaign with Luton, where he made 21 appearances for the Hatter, scoring twice.

However, he returned to St James’ Park prior to Town’s FA Cup exit at Accrington Stanley last weekend and headed to Valley Parade earlier today.

Bantams boss Stuart McCall told the club’s official website: “Alex is someone we have been monitoring since the summer.

“We feel that we need a bit more competition in the wide areas, and Alex will certainly give us that.

“He is strong and quick, and he’s had two good loans under his belt at Carlisle and Luton.

“He is fresh and positive as a player, and hungry to succeed.

“He has trained with the squad today (Thursday) and, all being well, will be in the squad with us travelling down to Shrewsbury Town this weekend.”

Gilliead himself said: “I am buzzing to be here at such a big club.

“I came to watch the game last Saturday (vs Chesterfield) and I saw the size of the crowd and the way the team played. I was raring to go after that.

“The team’s style seems to suit me. They like to get the ball wide and get crosses into the box, and that is what I am all about really.

“I like to get on the ball, run with it, and get at defenders one-on-one. I try to get crosses in and chip in with the odd goal myself.

“I know am I going to have to work hard to get into this team but I want to knuckle down and show the manager, the fans and the players what I’m all about.

“I am looking forward to testing myself at this level.”