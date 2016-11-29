Gooch keeps a second shut out for Canaries

Young Luton keeper Liam Gooch kept his second clean sheet in three matches as Hitchin Town beat Hayes & Yeading United 3-0 in their Southern League Premier Division clash on Monday evening.

The Hatters stopper had been on the bench for the Canaries for Saturday’s FA Trophy 3-0 win at Burgess Hill Town, but returned between the posts at Top Field as Hitchin climbed to fourth.

He has now played three times for club since moving from Luton, keeping two shut outs, only beaten in the 2-0 defeat to Chesham United.

Gooch will be looking to keep his place when Town head to table-topping Leamington this weekend.