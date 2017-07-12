Green unlikely to earn Vale contract

Former Luton Town winger Danny Green’s search for new club is expected to continue as he looks unlikely to be offered a contract by Port Vale.

The 29-year-old had been on trial with Town’s League Two rivals, making his first apppearance in well over a year during the 6-0 friendly win at Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday.

He then scored twice as Vale put eight past Newcastle Town last night, but on the player, whose Town career was curtailed by a horrific leg break against Northampton Town in April 2016, boss Michael Brown told the Stoke Sentinel: “Danny has had a really bad injury. I have spoken to him and he is a good lad.

“I think he knows himself that he is a little bit off still with regards to the physical demands when you have had such a bad injury.

“You can see there is a footballer in there. The brain works very well but I just think he has a little bit to go and maybe we will leave that one for a little while.

“I think he just needs to go and play regular games to get back into what he knows best, running up and down that wing.”