Gunners keeper in line for Hatters debut against Glovers

Luton’s on-loan Arsenal keeper Matt Macey is expected to make his debut for the club in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Yeovil Town at Kenilworth Road.

Fellow stopper Stuart Moore is ineligible himself to play in the competition, having represented Reading U23s in the group stages, so he was backing his replacement to impress between the posts.

I’m sure whoever comes in will do a great job and hopefully they can get a result and look to go against Saturday. Stuart Moore

Moore said: “I’ve already played in that, so it’s disappointing as you want to play in every game possible, but I’m sure whoever comes in will do a great job and hopefully they can get a result and look to go against Saturday.

“Matt’s come in, he’s providing good competition, as are the other two lads (King and Liam Gooch) we’ve got there already.

“He’s going to compete, he wants the shirt, I want the shirt, at the moment it’s mine, so I’ve just got to do everything I can to keep it.”

Hatters are also without fellow transfer window signings Lawson D’Ath and striker Ollie Palmer, as boss Nathan Jones is expected to make changes once again, as he has done all throughout the tournament.

However, Moore believes from what he has seen already, the squad has enough to reach a home semi-final tie against League One Oxford United.

He added: “The boys look sharp in training, all over the pitch to be fair.

“The way we play football, is very good football and I think we’re going to do well this season.”