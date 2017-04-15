Hart laments Town's approach to the second half during O's draw

Hatters assistant boss Paul Hart felt that Luton contributed to their own downfall during a hugely disappointing 2-2 draw against basement side Leyton Orient yesterday.

The hosts had gone into the break 1-0 ahead courtesy of Danny Hylton’s 25th of the season, before conceding twice in the space of eight second half minutes to find themselves staring down the barrel of a shock defeat.

However, Isaac Vassell came off the bench to rescue a point, as Hart said: “Leyton Orient, they played extremely well with a young side, but think we contributed to our own downfall in the second half.

"We didn't start the second half brightly enough and we paid the price for that.

“We contributed to the uplift in their performance, I’ve got to be honest, our approach to the second half was not as good as the first.”

On just what had changed during the interval team talk, Hart said: “Not a lot, we asked them to deal with the basics, get the headers in, get on the front foot, the way we started the game.

“I think we messed around with the ball early part of the second half, we didn’t get good clearances, hooked the ball into our box, and it contributes to what we enabled Leyton Orient to do to us.”

Hatters had dominated the first half in terms of possession and territory, and should have led by more at the break, with Luke Gambin twice denied by Sam Sargeant and Jack Marriott firing over too.

Hart continued: “I thought we dominated the first half and then needed another goal to cement the dominance.

"The previous two games we've kept clean sheets and we're feeling more and more confident of keeping a clean sheet. But we always felt we could do with another one and I don't think we could have been begrudged a second goal in that first half dominance.

"But the game is 90 minutes and plus and you have to perform for that length of time and I don't suppose we did.”

After successive victories by playing with three centre halves, Luton boss Nathan Jones opted to revert to his diamond formation against the O’s and on why that was the case, Hart continued: “We felt we could get forward a bit more.

“We were slightly disappointed at Barnet with our lack of penetration, we felt the system contributed to that.

“But whichever system we turn out, we’ved played a number of ways, 4-4-2 in the second half as well.

“We feel confident we can cope with whatever system we played with, we felt we could penetrate a little bit more, and I think first half said to us, it was probably the right system to play.”