Hatters academy announce pre-season fixtures

Luton Town’s academy squad will play four pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

First of all, a Luton Town XI will visit United Counties League side Potton United on Friday, July 14.

Any Hatters fans who show their season tickets at the gate on the night at The Hollows will receive half-price entry for the game – meaning adults will pay £2.50 and junior season ticket holders £1.50.

On Saturday, July 22, Andy Awford will take his squad to Southern League Division One Central club Kempston Rovers, before two visits to Creasey Park in Dunstable.

Hatters will take on Southern Premier outfit Dunstable Town on Tuesday, July 25, before playing Division One Central side AFC Dunstable on Friday, July 28th in the Beds FA Premier Cup.

Full Academy pre-season friendly programme:

Friday 14th July - 7:45pm: Potton United (A). Saturday 22nd July - 3pm: Kempston Rovers (A). Tuesday 25th July 7:45pm: Dunstable Town (A). Friday 28th July - Beds FA Premier Cup - 7:45pm: AFC Dunstable (A).