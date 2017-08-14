Hatters agree to sell Vassell to Birmingham

Luton Town have confirmed they have sold striker Isaac Vassell to Sky Bet Championship club Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Hatters from National League South side Truro City just over a year ago, has passed a medical and will move to St Andrew’s with immediate effect.

Vassell started his career with Plymouth before being scouted by chief recruitment officer Mick Harford and moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2016, enjoying a superb second half to the season, finishing with 14 goals in total, including 11 in his final 24 games.

That was enough to alert the attention of Bristol City who saw a bid rejected during pre-season, as he went on to net a brace in the 8-2 win over Yeovil Town on the opening day of the season,

However, with Vassell out of contract at the end of the campaign, the Hatters have finally agreed to sell the striker to Birmingham, managed by Harry Redknapp, as he leaves the club with 16 goals in total from his 55 appearances.