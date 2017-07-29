Hatters beaten by AFC in Premier Cup final

Bedfordshire FA Premier Cup final: AFC Dunstable 2 Luton Town 0

Luton Town couldn’t make it five Bedfordshire FA Premier Cup titles in a row as they were beaten 2-0 by Southern League Division One Central side AFC Dunstable at Creasey Park last night.

A youthful Town saw recent signing Harry Isted start in goal, while transfer-listed duo Josh McQuoid and Jonathan Smith were both included too.

Andy Awford’s side fashioned their first chance of the game when Jack James’ pass found Arthur Read who picked out Michael Shamalo on the edge of the box, but his curler flew just wide.

Left back Corey Panter was next to go close, meeting James’ cross just ouside the box, only to see his effort drift narrowly off target.

AFC took the lead on the half hour mark, when BJ Christie pounced on Isted’s pass to James as he squared it across the face of goal for Nathan Frater to smash home.

Shamalo nearly restored parity in the most unlikely of circumstances, when his deep cross caught out keeper Jamie Head only to sail just over the bar.

AFC went close to extending their one goal advantage six minutes after the restart as Christie’s cross was met by Jermaine Hall, but he couldn’t direct his shot towards goal.

They made no mistake just before the hour mark, as Adiel Mannion met Hall’s low cross, with his shot taking a deflection to beat Isted.

Town nearly halved the deficit late on when McQuoid rose to meet Kavan Cotter’s cross, but a covering defender did enough to put him off and the chance went begging.

Hatters: Isted, James (Neufville 50), Jones, Mead, Panter (Byron 65), Swindells (Belgrove 58), Cotter, Smith, Read (Stead 75), McQuoid, Shamalo (Tomlinson 58)