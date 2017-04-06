Hatters boss delighted by Hylton’s nomination

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was thrilled to see top scorer Danny Hylton in the running for the League Two Player of the Season award.

The nominations were announced last week, with Hylton, who has scored 19 goals in the league this term and 24 in total, up against Doncaster duo John Marquis and James Coppinger.

Jones said: “I’m glad as I see things in him week in week out and I’m glad he’s been recognised for that.

“The other two who have been voted, I actually voted for those in my list, Coppinger and Marqus, along with people like Graham Carey, Charlie Wyke, Nicky Adams.

“They’ve been the outstanding individuals for their team and Danny’s right up there with those, It’s wonderful for our club that he is and I’m sure he’ll be the first to thank everyone for the platform that he’s been given here.

“Because it’s his best year in football and we believe he’s going to get better, so a wonderful achievement for the boy.”