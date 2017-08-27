Hatters boss felt it was never a penalty

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt it would have been a travesty had Luton been beaten by the penaly he felt never was at Mansfield yesterday afternoon.

With time almost up and the Hatters hauling themselves back from 2-0 down to 2-2, it looked like their hard work would go to waste when referee Ross Joyce adjudged captain Scott Cuthbert had handled a high ball into the area.

The skipper was booked for his protestations afterwards, but keeper Marek Stech was to prove the hero of the hour, saving Jimmy Spencer’s penalty, his second successive stop from 12 yards, while Danny Rose blasted the rebound over too.

Jones said: “It’s not a pen, he’s headed the ball, we’ve looked at it and he’s headed the ball.

“It was a difficult game for the referee today, I mean a really difficult game, there’s a lot goes on when you play Mansfield, a lot goes on in the game that is a distraction at times.

“It was all good natured and driving the team forward though, but Marek pulled off a fantastic save as he has done on three occasions now.

"We’re delighted with that as it would have been an absolute travesty if we would have lost the game.

“We’d have felt aggrieved if we had lost it on that penalty, especially after everything that has gone on and it would have been very, very harsh if we had lost the game."

Striker Danny Hylton was also unsure over whether the spotkick should have been awarded, saying: “I don’t quite know if it was a penalty.

“Scotty said it definitely didn’t hit his hand, the referee said it definitely did, so we’ll have to have a watch later.

“Thankfully Stechy’s been brilliant since he’s come in, made some unbelievable saves and he did his job today and got us a point.”