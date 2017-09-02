Hatters boss: Injury to Collins is nothing serious

The injury picked up by Luton striker James Collins at Lincoln City this afternoon is nothing serious according to boss Nathan Jones.

Town's leading scorer started the game alongside Danny Hylton, but had to be replaced by sub Harry Cornick just before the half hour mark, leaving the field while holding his hip.

However, Jones didn’t expect it to keep him out for long, saying: “He just had a knee or an elbow in the side, it’s a bony area, so it’s difficult to run off.

“He tried for as long as he could, but then it was pretty obvious he wasn’t going to and we had to bring him off.

“It’s a bang, it will be ice and time, but that’s not a problem.”