Hatters boss insists club don’t have a discipline problem

Hatters boss Nathan Jones doesn’t believe there is a discipline problem at Kenilworth Road despite the club picking up their fifth red card of the season last weekend.

Jordan Cook joined Dan Potts, Danny Hylton, Johnny Mullins and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu in being dismissed for two bookings, when he needlessly slid in on Accrington Stanley’s Matty Pearson.

It’s little petty stuff that has cost us, so it’s probably a little bit more lack of professionalism than a discipline issue really. Nathan Jones

Luton are 15th in the League Two fairplay league, although are joint top along with Hartlepool for dismissals, as the boss admitted he had spoken to his players this week about their need to stay on the pitch.

He said: “I’d like it to be less, two of those are very harsh.

“The others I’ve got no complaints about, the others will be dealt with internally, we’re a committed side but certain things have happened that have just been stupid.

“Danny Hylton’s was never a red card, never a red card. If you look at it, I’ve spoke to the authorities and they gave me feedback that it wasn’t a second a bookable.

“Pelly’s was a ridiculous decision, it shouldn’t have happened, but if it continues then it is a discipline issue and I don’t want it to cost us.

“Danny’s missed two games and we’ve picked up two draws in those games, so it can become a bit of an issue, but hopefully we’ve addressed that as this week we’ve spoken about it.

“Little things need to change, we’re not a nasty, dirty side, it’s little petty stuff that has cost us, so it’s probably a little bit more lack of professionalism than a discipline issue really.”