Hatters boss looking to start another unbeaten run at Exeter

Luton have been urged to start another unbeaten run at Exeter this afternoon by boss Nathan Jones.

The Hatters chief saw his team’s sequence of nine league games without defeat ended by fellow promotion-chasers Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

We can’t sulk every time we have a defeat otherwise you continue those results and bad form and it will turn into a run. Nathan Jones

However, Town have the perfect chance to get back to winning ways against a Grecians side who are without a home win this term, losing seven out of eight.

Jones said: “We’ve been in good form, everyone loses. Ours is the latest defeat, as Portsmouth lost one or two before that, so have Plymouth and Doncaster and Carlisle.

“So we’re in decent recent form and we have just got to try and continue that, go back on another run.

“For us it’s another league game, one we want to win, we want to back that FA Cup win up with a win and we’ll go down there and try to win the game.

“We’ve played well for large periods of the game (against Pompey), and we’ve just been beaten on the night by a side who deserved to win the game.

“We just have to dust ourselves down and go on. We can’t sulk every time we have a defeat otherwise you continue those results and bad form and it will turn into a run.

“What we have to do is nip them in the bud straight away and win again, that’s the only way to do it.”

Reflecting on Luton’s first defeat in League Two since the 2-0 reverse at Crawley on September 17, Jones felt there was plenty his side could take from the performance.

He added: “There were lots of positives, obviously the result wasn’t positive, but I felt the game was an excellent game, a real good advert, real good tempo, played in the right way.

“I felt for long periods we played well, played very well at times, but we came up against another excellent side in the division, who were on the whole, slightly better than us in both boxes.

“We needed a bit more cutting edge in the final third, they had a bit more of that, a little bit more aggression in the final third, we lacked that.

“On the whole, they probably edged up for having that little bit more in both boxes.

“But we can’t wallow, can’t let it affect us and we go down there (Exeter) in good spirits. We’ve lost one in 10 and it’s not a bad run to be on.”

Meanwhile, defender Johnny Mullins was also not getting overly down by the result, adding: “It was a really good game to play in, the atmosphere was bouncing, which we knew it would be.

“We wanted to repay the fans with three points and we started like we were going to, but football’s a strange game.

“I wouldn’t even say it’s a blip. They’ve scored at poor time for us to concede because I really felt we had them on the ropes.

“You win football matches, you lose football matches and that’s the way it goes sometimes.

“It’s disappointing but we’ve got to take the positives from it. They’re not a bad side, we’re a good side as well.

“We have to dust ourselves down and go again It is disappointing but I’m sure, come the end of the season, we’ll still be right up there.”