Hatters boss relieved to see his side finally score from a corner

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was delighted to see his side finally end their long wait to score a goal from a corner kick against Wycombe Wanderers yesterday.

Town hadn’t netted from such a set-piece since the 3-2 win at York City in February 2016 when Cameron McGeehan nodded home Danny Green’s delivery, some 48 games prior to taking the field at the Causeway Stadium.

However, when Jake Gray swung over their 151st attempt of the current campaign, captain Scott Cuthbert timed his run perfectly to nod into the net for his first ever goal in a Luton shirt.

Jones said: “We haven’t scored direct, we need to score more as if we add that to our game, then we’re a threat from all angles.

“We’re a threat from open play, we have a threat in between, threat on the counter attack, so if we add that to our game we’re four pronged.

“We’re delighted with how we’ve done stuff and I am pleased with what we created, how we created, I am.”

Goalscorer himself Cuthbert had no idea why it taken so long for Luton to score from a flag kick either, as he added: “I don’t know why that is, we work hard every day on our set-pieces.

“Harty (Paul Hart) and the gaffer take us aside and we work on them, so I don’t know why, but I’m delighted to score.

“Ultimately if I can chip in with the odd goal here and there and let Hylts (Danny Hylton) and Jack (Marriott) score the goals, then I’ll be happy.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu added: “It’s been a long time, everyone’s saying that we need to score more goals from corners and we do.

“It’s good that Scott’s scored and hopefully he’ll get more later in the season.”