Hatters boss thanks Channel Five for highlighting Hylton’s penalty technique

Hatters boss Nathan Jones thanked Channel Five’s Goal Rush programme after Danny Hylton scored his second penalty in as many games during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Accrington.

Presenter Colin Murray and pundit Chris Iwelumo ran the rule over the Luton striker’s penalty technique after his successful Panenka attempt in the 3-1 triumph over Newport the previous weekend.

When Alan Sheehan was tripped by Janoi Donacien before half time, Hylton stepped up again, with home keeper Aaron Chapman clearly waiting on his line this time in case the Luton striker tried something similar.

He didn’t, drilling low into the bottom corner, as Jones said: “I think that’s thanks to Channel Five, if you want to thank Channel Five 5 for their analysis of Danny Hylton’s penalties.

“We’re quite delighted, because it takes the risk element out of it for me and he’s a good penalty taker.

“But thankyou to Channel Five and Chris Iwelumo for dissecting his penalties and we’re delighted that he went down the middle.”

Speaking about Hylton’s previous spotkick, Iwelumo had said: “Nonchalant isn’t it, sheer quality but it takes a lot of bottle to do it as well.

“It’s so difficult for the keeper as you don’t know if you stand still and when he doesn’t dink it, he hits it low and hard and the keeper’s got to make his mind up early doors what’s he going to do.”

Strike partner James Collins always knew Hylton was going to make it five for the season too, saying: “He thrives on pressure Danny.

“He was getting some stick from their fans and the players, but he still stepped up and tucked it away nicely.

“I always knew he’d score, there’s only one outcome there, so I’m delighted for him.”

The returning Luke Berry also said: “It was a great penalty, he took it really well, bottom corner, keeper didn’t have any chance.”

Meanwhile, on the corner routine that led up to the spotkick, Jones added: “That’s one of Paul Hart’s, that’s not one of mine, to be fair.

“It’s one he loves doing, but we work hard on our set plays and we’ve asked the players to really concentrate.

“We do extra sessions on our set plays, they ask for that, not us.

“We work hard on our set plays in trying to have variation and quality and be really diligent. That will be the second week on the run now we’ve scored from a set play.”